Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,550 Reviews & Articles | 66,416 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: All revenue for the next 24 hours will go to the Koala Bushfire Fund!

iPod father: The first iPod was designed and released in the same year

Apple really changed the music listening game with the first iPod, and they did it all within just one year

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 11 mins ago

It has been recently discovered that Apple's first iPod was designed and released in just one year. In that one year, the way people listened to music was changed forever.

ipod-father-apple-designed-same-year-released_02

CEO of Stripe, Patrick Collision, decided to share an insider story regarding Apple's Ex-SVP, Tony Fadell and the creation of the first iPod. Collision describes that Fadell pitched the idea to Steve Jobs in March 2001 regarding the iPod. Jobs greenlighted the project, and in the following weeks and months, the final design was created, and in the first week of November (same year), units were shipped out to customers.

Jon Rubinstein, the head of Apple hardware engineering, found a small form-factor hard-drive that measured in at just 1.8 inches. This drive was from Toshiba and later became the standard hard drive for the first iPod. Apple really did pull off something amazing with the iPod. Music listening was undoubtedly changed forever after its release. To think that the device, which was so innovative at the time, was designed and released in the same year, really shows a high-level of incredibility on Apple's behalf.

ipod-father-apple-designed-same-year-released_01
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, White - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$470.99
$470.99$480.99$489.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2020 at 8:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.