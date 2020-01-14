iPod father: The first iPod was designed and released in the same year

Apple really changed the music listening game with the first iPod, and they did it all within just one year

It has been recently discovered that Apple's first iPod was designed and released in just one year. In that one year, the way people listened to music was changed forever.

CEO of Stripe, Patrick Collision, decided to share an insider story regarding Apple's Ex-SVP, Tony Fadell and the creation of the first iPod. Collision describes that Fadell pitched the idea to Steve Jobs in March 2001 regarding the iPod. Jobs greenlighted the project, and in the following weeks and months, the final design was created, and in the first week of November (same year), units were shipped out to customers.

Jon Rubinstein, the head of Apple hardware engineering, found a small form-factor hard-drive that measured in at just 1.8 inches. This drive was from Toshiba and later became the standard hard drive for the first iPod. Apple really did pull off something amazing with the iPod. Music listening was undoubtedly changed forever after its release. To think that the device, which was so innovative at the time, was designed and released in the same year, really shows a high-level of incredibility on Apple's behalf.