Dead Cells publisher says the Android version will release late 2020

Dead Cells will be arriving on Android devices sometime in the third quarter of 2020

By: Jak Connor from 10 mins ago

Dead Cells has already made its way over to the App Store for iOS devices, but when is the Android version coming out?

The news of Dead Cells coming over to mobile dates back to last May, where the developer and publisher announced that both iOS devices would be getting the Metroidvania game. iOS devices were blessed with the extremely hard title first over the Summer, and since then, Android users have been patiently waiting for a release date announcement.

Luckily, Android Police has hawk eyes and spotted a Tweet from the game's publisher, Playdigious, who said that the "Android version will be out Q3 2020". The Tweet also mentions that the developers are currently working on a content update, but its unfortunately still too early in the process to announce a release date.

