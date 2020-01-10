Capcom producer: Resident Evil 3 Remake won't have multiple endings

After the massive success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom has decided to keep the success ball rolling with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake. Will the game be exactly the same as it's 1999 counterpart?

For a short answer, no, it will not. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be arriving with a majority of the same features that the original game possesses, but some select features will be dropped. What will be arriving with the game is a full remake of the original story, and a new multiplayer experience called Resident Evil: Resistance.

According to the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine UK, Capcom Producer Peter Fabiano was asked whether the remake would have multiple endings like the 1999 original. In short, Fabiano simply said "no", but he didn't clear up whether or not players will be able to have multiple paths towards the single endings or whether or not it would just be a linear path. Mercenaries mode also didn't quite make the cut, as it was replaced with Resistance.