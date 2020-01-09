InWin releases the B1, a stylish and ultra compact mITX chassis

CES 2020 - Inwin was not all custom signature series cases and RGB, they slid in a stylish and quite attractive mITX entry into their showing at CES 2020.

Meet the B1, a small and chic mITX entry made for APU usage for office PC's, HTPC, or general computing. The B1 is meant to fit in as a suitable mITX enclosure while also fitting in as a piece that can be a conversation starter or not look out of place in a stylish setting. The tempered glass is quite dark, so if you opt for non-RGB components, you would be hard-pressed to know there's a PC inside.

The B1 has an integrated 200W InWin PSU, which is likely Flex ATX form looking at the chassis form factor. The chassis does not have any expansion slots and therefore, will be relegated to APU/iGPU usage. The only I/O on the front is a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a combo 3.5mm jack, while that may seem minimal, it helps with the minimalistic design of the B1. The clean lines around the chassis are relatively unbroken except the tiny I/O.

The B1 includes an 80mm fan preinstalled, which is the only source of ventilation, and with the form factor and APU/iGPU usage should be fine. CPU cooler clearance is 60mm, so stock or low profile coolers will be required to work within the B1.