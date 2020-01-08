Goal Zero's new Yeti X battery: perfect for the Australian fires

CES 2020 - Portable battery maker Goal Zero has just unveiled its new Yeti X range of portable batteries at CES 2020, with smaller portable batteries all the way through to huge home power backups that will power normal household appliances.

Goal Zero has provided USB-C Power Delivery inside of its new Yeti X portable chargers, with faster solar charging through MPPT (maximum power point tracking). The company has also added regulated 12V ports for better compatibility, for when you plug in power-hungry devices like portable fridges.

The new Yeti X 6000X is "the most powerful Yeti to date" says Goal Zero, and has been made to run critical home circuits for multiple days of power outages. In cases like the current fires raging across Australia where thousands of Australians have all electricity, a portable battery like the one here from Goal Zero and its new Yeti X 6000X would be invaluable.

Goal Zero has bumped the three flagship Yeti X portable batteries up from 1500W to 2000W AC inverters, meaning there's enough power here to keep most household appliances happy. Better yet, the new batteries can be charged twice as fast as the previous models thanks to USB-C PD.

Goal Zero now has the following models of portable batteries: Yeti 6000X, 3000X, 1500X, 1000X, 500X, and 200X -- the new models will be available throughout 2020. As they arrive, I'll uprdate with news.