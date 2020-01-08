Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,331 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

Goal Zero's new Yeti X battery: perfect for the Australian fires

Goal Zero unveils a beast portable battery capable of powering most household appliances

By: Anthony Garreffa from 44 mins ago

CES 2020 - Portable battery maker Goal Zero has just unveiled its new Yeti X range of portable batteries at CES 2020, with smaller portable batteries all the way through to huge home power backups that will power normal household appliances.

goal-zeros-new-yeti-battery-perfect-australian-fires_01

Goal Zero has provided USB-C Power Delivery inside of its new Yeti X portable chargers, with faster solar charging through MPPT (maximum power point tracking). The company has also added regulated 12V ports for better compatibility, for when you plug in power-hungry devices like portable fridges.

The new Yeti X 6000X is "the most powerful Yeti to date" says Goal Zero, and has been made to run critical home circuits for multiple days of power outages. In cases like the current fires raging across Australia where thousands of Australians have all electricity, a portable battery like the one here from Goal Zero and its new Yeti X 6000X would be invaluable.

Goal Zero has bumped the three flagship Yeti X portable batteries up from 1500W to 2000W AC inverters, meaning there's enough power here to keep most household appliances happy. Better yet, the new batteries can be charged twice as fast as the previous models thanks to USB-C PD.

Goal Zero now has the following models of portable batteries: Yeti 6000X, 3000X, 1500X, 1000X, 500X, and 200X -- the new models will be available throughout 2020. As they arrive, I'll uprdate with news.

Buy at Amazon

Goal Zero Yeti 400 Portable Power Station (23000)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$449.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 5:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.