Panasonic's new HZ2000 OLED TVs are the first with Filmmaker Mode

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 16 mins ago

CES 2020 - Panasonic might have just unveiled some of the best OLED TVs on the market with its new HX2000, the first OLED TV to market that supports Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode.

First off, Filmmaker Mode is an interesting addition as it will be aimed at enthusiasts and cinephiles who want to watch their movie exactly how the director intended it, where it will disable any and all "soap opera" motion smoothing. Filmmaker Mode sees Panasonic's efforts making sure the correct color, aspect ratio and framerates are displayed.

Panasonic's new HZ2000 also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG Photo modes while having an in-house Panasonic "Master HDR OLED Professional Edition" panel that gives users 20% more peak brightness compared to other OLED TVs on the market.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

