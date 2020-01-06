OtterBox's new screen protector kills bacteria on your screen

CES 2020 - OtterBox has released the product for germaphobes, with its new Amplify Glass Anti-Microbial screen protector.

OtterBox teamed up with Gorilla Glass maker Corning on developing a new EPA-registered antimicrobial technology, something that OtterBox CEO Jim Parke describes: "Amplify Glass now features proprietary anti-microbial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector".

OtterBox's upcoming Amplify Glass Anti-Microbial has 5x the scratch resistance of standard soda-lime glass, and will be used in OtterBox's new cases that will fit on smartphones like the iPhone.