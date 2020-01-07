Here's a AI-driven vibrator is backed by analysis on 30,000 orgasms

Here's an AI-driven vibrator that gives you tips on how to improve your experience

CES 2020 - Experience and AI-driven orgasm with the Lioness Generation 2, the latest vibrator that uses massive pools of data to give you the best experience possible.

The Lioness Generation 2 is a new vibrator that uses an astonishing 30,000 individual orgasms to deliver the user the best experience yet. It was shown off at this year's CES, and according to the slide above, "knowledge is power. And pleasure. Have better orgasms more often with AI-assisted guidance, backed by years of research and analysis of over 30,000 orgasms."

Not only does Generation 2 have a massive data set to work off of, but it also tracks a user's individual session, saves the data, and then relays tips back to the user. Of course, this vibrator wouldn't give the full experience unless it had an app to go along with it -- which is does. The app shows off all the previously mentioned data in graphs and gives further details on how to improve pleasure.

Lioness said, "We know this is a premium device and want people to be able to use what they already have, with ongoing new features and functionality, for years to come".