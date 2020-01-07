Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 66,288 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Here's a AI-driven vibrator is backed by analysis on 30,000 orgasms

Here's an AI-driven vibrator that gives you tips on how to improve your experience

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 2 mins ago

CES 2020 - Experience and AI-driven orgasm with the Lioness Generation 2, the latest vibrator that uses massive pools of data to give you the best experience possible.

lioness-2-vibrator-adds-ai-assisted-orgasms-feature-set_01

The Lioness Generation 2 is a new vibrator that uses an astonishing 30,000 individual orgasms to deliver the user the best experience yet. It was shown off at this year's CES, and according to the slide above, "knowledge is power. And pleasure. Have better orgasms more often with AI-assisted guidance, backed by years of research and analysis of over 30,000 orgasms."

Not only does Generation 2 have a massive data set to work off of, but it also tracks a user's individual session, saves the data, and then relays tips back to the user. Of course, this vibrator wouldn't give the full experience unless it had an app to go along with it -- which is does. The app shows off all the previously mentioned data in graphs and gives further details on how to improve pleasure.

Lioness said, "We know this is a premium device and want people to be able to use what they already have, with ongoing new features and functionality, for years to come".

Buy at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$348.00
$348.00$278.00$278.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2020 at 2:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.