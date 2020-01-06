NVIDIA expands BFGD family: 88-inch 4K 120Hz OLED -- oh my goodness

CES 2020 - NVIDIA had a lot to share at CES 2020 this year, with one of the 'oh my goodness' moments coming from the expanded range of LG G-Sync Compatible OLED 2020 model TVs.

LG has introduced a crazy 12 new variants of G-Sync Compatible OLED TVs, bringing NVIDIA's total count of Big Format Gaming DIsplays (BFGDs) to 22 -- and the year has just started. LG has new G-Sync compatible OLED TVs that range from 48 inches through to a Godzilla-sized 88 inches (that's where the 'oh my goodness' comes in).

NVIDIA has been working very closely with LG on their G-Sync Compatible range of OLED TVs, offering many different 4K panels with up to 120Hz and gorgeous OLED panels for those impossible blacks, gorgeous colors, and great response time. The larger-than-life 88-inch OLED would be for the 1% of the 1% of PC gamers.

LG's new OLED TVs will require Turing-based GeForce graphics cards to unlock their full potential, with no pricing or availability announced just yet. Warning: don't expect them to be cheap (especially the 88-inch model) and I'd say we're a few more months away from physical launches for now.