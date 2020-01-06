Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,246 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Snapchat's newest feature uses deepfake technology to have fun

Snapchat users can now use deepfake technology to have fun

By: Jak Connor from 12 mins ago

Snapchat has decided to integrate deepfake technology into its app, but instead of framing people for blackmail purposes like most other deepfake technology, Snapchat wants people to have fun.

snapchat-roll-entertainment-based-deepfake-feature-called-cameos_01

This integration of deepfake technology has come under the guise of Snapchat Cameo's, which are AI-generated videos that require a simple selfie to be enabled. Snapchat will use its AI tech to add your face to over 150 videos that can be sent to your friends for a myriad of reasons.

Unlike the commonly controversial deepfake technology, Snapchat nips that problem in its bud by only allowing users to send deepfaked faces on videos that they have selected. Ruling out any possibility of seeing your face on something that you did not agree to in the first place. If you are interested in playing around with Cameos, a step-by-step guide can be found below.

  1. Open a chat with any of your contacts in Snapchat.
  2. Tap on the smiley face icon above the keyboard.
  3. Capture your selfie and select whether you want to start in Cameos with your friends.
  4. Select a video to save it to your smartphone or share with a friend.
Buy at Amazon

Be the Parent, Please: Stop Banning Seesaws and Start Banning Snapchat (978-1599475547)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$12.23
$12.23--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2020 at 2:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.