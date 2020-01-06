Arlo has the first completely true wireless floodlight camera

CES 2020 - In this day and age, people are equipping their homes with cameras to help deter intruders. Most, if not all, of these cameras, require some form of wiring, but not Arlo's new camera.

Arlo has announced it's Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, a camera that is called the first truly wireless solution of its kind. The camera can be placed wherever it needs to go and has no connections, all users have to do is maintain the battery, and that's it.

The camera also has the capability of being able to record 2K + HDR support. It also has color night vision, an ambient light sensor that adjusts the brightness of the floodlight depending on surrounding light, and two-way audio if you really want to scare an intruder with your voice. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera comes in at $250.