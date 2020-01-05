XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING leaked, looks great

Today is the day of custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards leaking, with our first look at the custom MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH (and MECH OC) models but now we're getting a look at XFX's own custom RX 5600 XT.

XFX's upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING has a strange name, and I seriously do not know why it's called this. The original THICC branding was kinda cool as a tongue-in-cheek thing, but PRO STAGING? Yeah, I don't know. The new XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING has factory overclocking at up to 1460MHz in game mode, but we don't know anything more about its boost clocks.

We should see the XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING coming in faster than MSI's second-best RX 5600 XT MECH OC (the GAMING series will beat the MECH series). But XFX's new card will also include the same 6GB GDDR6 at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus.

The cooler that XFX uses on their new THICC graphics cards definitely looks great, I can't wait to see what this looks like in a rig. I'm digging that all-black design, big time.