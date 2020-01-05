Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,198 News Posts

XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING leaked, looks great

XFX sets the stage with its custom Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING graphics card

By: Anthony Garreffa from 26 mins ago

Today is the day of custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards leaking, with our first look at the custom MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH (and MECH OC) models but now we're getting a look at XFX's own custom RX 5600 XT.

xfx-radeon-rx-5600-xt-thicc-ii-pro-staging-leaks_05

XFX's upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING has a strange name, and I seriously do not know why it's called this. The original THICC branding was kinda cool as a tongue-in-cheek thing, but PRO STAGING? Yeah, I don't know. The new XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING has factory overclocking at up to 1460MHz in game mode, but we don't know anything more about its boost clocks.

We should see the XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO STAGING coming in faster than MSI's second-best RX 5600 XT MECH OC (the GAMING series will beat the MECH series). But XFX's new card will also include the same 6GB GDDR6 at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus.

xfx-radeon-rx-5600-xt-thicc-ii-pro-staging-leaks_06
xfx-radeon-rx-5600-xt-thicc-ii-pro-staging-leaks_07

The cooler that XFX uses on their new THICC graphics cards definitely looks great, I can't wait to see what this looks like in a rig. I'm digging that all-black design, big time.

Buy at Amazon

XFX RX 5700 Xt Thicc III Ultra (Rx-57XT8TBD8)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$429.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 3:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.