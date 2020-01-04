Samsung's new Galaxy Fold 2 might pack fast charging tech

Samsung is working on its successor to its first foldable smartphone that it released in 2019 as the Galaxy Fold, with rumors that the new Galaxy Fold 2 might have much-improved charging abilities.

The first-gen Galaxy Fold doesn't have any super-fast charging but rumor has it that the new Galaxy Fold 2 will support Super Fast charging, something that the XDA Developers noticed in a string of code from the Android 10 update to the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. We should expect the Galaxy Fold 2 to feature up to 45W wired charging, the same as the flagship Galaxy Note 10+ handset.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is rumored to be a clamshell-like design while retaining its game-changing foldable display like its predecessor, which had slow charging in comparison. Samsung is also said to use a smaller battery inside of the Galaxy Fold 2, and while it will continue to use two batteries like the original Fold, they should combine at up to just 3000mAh.