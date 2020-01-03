LG foldable smartphone patent could beat Galaxy Fold, Mate X foldables

Samsung might have its foot hold in the foldable smartphone game with its game-changing Galaxy Fold, but LG shouldn't be too far behind if a new patent is to be believed.

The folks over at LetsGoDigital have discovered a new LG patent that teases its own unique foldable design, with a fully flexible display that attaches to the smartphone itself. This means (at least in this patent form) LG's purported foldable smartphone could take on different designs in a way, all because of the unique way it uses the foldable display.

LG would have a near multiple monitor setup with the foldable smartphone shown here, with the possibility of two narrow displays, or a single larger display. Alternatively, you could use this LG foldable smartphone with its dual displays, leaving the traditional display on the front but adding one on the back. In this patent form, the hinge houses the dual cameras -- but we could see some under-display cameras if and when this LG foldable smartphone hits the market.

We could expect a tease of sorts at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week or Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.