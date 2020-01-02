Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,539 Reviews & Articles | 66,163 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU: 50% faster than Turing at HALF the power?!

Samsung 4K OLED displays for notebooks receive global certification

Samsung award certifications for its 4K OLED panels in new laptops

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

Samsung has some great news ahead of CES 2020 with the company receiving certificates of premium display from Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), the largest inspection and testing agency in the world.

samsung-4k-oled-displays-notebooks-receive-global-certification_01

The agency awarded certificates for Samsung's new 4K OLED panel, with certificates provided for 'Premium Display (Content Creation)' and 'Premium Display (Gaming)'. SGS added that the certified specifications for Samsung's new 4K OLED provide an "optimized display environment for online game playing, content creation, and personal live streaming shows".

Samsung Display's new notebook panels satisfied the "rigid evaluation standards by depicting color within the DCI P3 100-percent color range, as well as providing an unsurpassed HDR True Black 0.0001nit color level, and an incredibly fast 0.2ms response time".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15'-Intel Core i7-16GB Memory (NP950SBE-K01US)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1399.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/2/2020 at 9:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:businesswire.com
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU: 50% faster than Turing at HALF the power?!
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.