Samsung 4K OLED displays for notebooks receive global certification

Samsung award certifications for its 4K OLED panels in new laptops

Samsung has some great news ahead of CES 2020 with the company receiving certificates of premium display from Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), the largest inspection and testing agency in the world.

The agency awarded certificates for Samsung's new 4K OLED panel, with certificates provided for 'Premium Display (Content Creation)' and 'Premium Display (Gaming)'. SGS added that the certified specifications for Samsung's new 4K OLED provide an "optimized display environment for online game playing, content creation, and personal live streaming shows".

Samsung Display's new notebook panels satisfied the "rigid evaluation standards by depicting color within the DCI P3 100-percent color range, as well as providing an unsurpassed HDR True Black 0.0001nit color level, and an incredibly fast 0.2ms response time".