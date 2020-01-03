Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,540 Reviews & Articles | 66,174 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU: 50% faster than Turing at HALF the power?!

US Mint might honor The Hubble Space Telescope with a dedicated coin

The Hubble Space Telescope might be getting its very own coin

By: Jak Connor from 47 mins ago

The significance of The Hubble Space Telescope cannot be overemphasized, so in an effort to honor the telescopes numerous discoveries, the United States Mint might issue a 2020 coin dedicated to it.

hubble-space-telescope-star-2020-american-innovation-coin_01

The Mint's American Innovation $1 Coin Program, which was introduced in 2018, aims at honoring significant innovations and innovators by releasing new coins dedicated to the achievements. The program is a multi-year effort that will see the release of one-dollar coins representing each of the 50 U.S states and their specific achievements. In this instance, The Hubble Telescope will represent the state of Maryland.

April Stafford, director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Design Management, said at a Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) meeting, "I love the dichotomy within this portfolio. We have one set of designs that look microscopically inside us and then another that looks way outside and into the universe." The committee favored the design of Hubble orbiting Earth (seen above) as it depicts the telescope doing what it does best, observing distant stars. If you are interested in reading more on this, check out this article here.

Buy at Amazon

Hubble's Enduring Legacy

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$2.99
$2.99$2.99$2.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/2/2020 at 10:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:collectspace.com
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU: 50% faster than Turing at HALF the power?!
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.