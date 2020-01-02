Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
The Epic Games Store is giving away $80 worth of free games, be quick

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 7 mins ago

What gamer doesn't like free games? Well, the Epic Games Store is currently giving away a considerable amount of free games.

Apart of the "12 free Days of Games" promotion that Epic Games is currently running, gamers will be able to claim $80 worth of free games. These games include some large franchise titles such as Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, and Steep.

The promotion is currently slated to run until the 9th of January at 11 AM ET. If you are interested in checking out any of the Darksiders games or would like to jump into some wild action in Steep, head on over to the Epic Games Store to claim your free games. A link can be found here.

NEWS SOURCES:epicgames.com, destructoid.com
