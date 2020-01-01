Here's the 'Best-selling Indie games of 2019' from Nintendo

If you are a Nintendo Switch owner and you haven't dipped your toe into the great big Indie game pool then you are truly missing out on some fantastic titles.

If you are like me and don't like jumping into a random game without knowing whether or not its going to be worth your time playing it, then this might be the reason why you aren't giving some Indie titles a chance. That's a more than fair enough reason, so for your convenience Nintendo has compiled a list of the "Best-selling Indies of 2019".

Kicking off the list, Nintendo has got Cuphead, then the following titles are: Blasphemous, Downwell, Katana Zero, My Friend Pedro, Slay The Spire, War Groove, Untitled Goose Game, Castle Crashers, Terraria, Baba Is You, Unravel Two, Steam World Quest Hand of Gilgamech, Torchlight II and Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition. If you were thinking about getting an Indie title and giving it a shot, any of the previously mentioned games are worth your time playing.