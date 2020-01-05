Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,211 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased

Samsung is going to unveil an artificial human at CES 2020

NEON: a new 'artificial human' coming from Samsung in 2020

By: Anthony Garreffa from 56 mins ago

CES 2020 - Samsung has been teasing something about 'Project Neon' for a while now, and while some thought it would be some fancy full artificial human being -- in reality, it seems it's just an ultra-realistic human avatar.

Neon would be used for entertainment and business use, so think of a virtual person greeting you at a hotel, a receptionist, or even as an actor in guiding someone through a building or tutorial. We don't know what to expect exactly, but the head of Neon and computer-human interaction researcher Paranav Mistry tweeted a tease above.

He said that the company's new "Core R3" technology is capable of "autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data".

The video in question makes Neon look pretty damn good, with photo-realistic graphics (video taken of actors, and then computer-generated images continue their work). We need to see them show human emotions as there's such a wide range of them, but right now this would mark a huge step forward going into 2020.

Seeing digital humans blended with the world of AI is an exciting one, so I can see digital humans becoming part of our world through being a virtual news anchor, receptionist, or even the first A-lister in Hollywood being an AI-generated star.

Buy at Amazon

Ex Machina (4K UHD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 4:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.