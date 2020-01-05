Samsung is going to unveil an artificial human at CES 2020

CES 2020 - Samsung has been teasing something about 'Project Neon' for a while now, and while some thought it would be some fancy full artificial human being -- in reality, it seems it's just an ultra-realistic human avatar.

Neon would be used for entertainment and business use, so think of a virtual person greeting you at a hotel, a receptionist, or even as an actor in guiding someone through a building or tutorial. We don't know what to expect exactly, but the head of Neon and computer-human interaction researcher Paranav Mistry tweeted a tease above.

He said that the company's new "Core R3" technology is capable of "autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data".

The video in question makes Neon look pretty damn good, with photo-realistic graphics (video taken of actors, and then computer-generated images continue their work). We need to see them show human emotions as there's such a wide range of them, but right now this would mark a huge step forward going into 2020.

Seeing digital humans blended with the world of AI is an exciting one, so I can see digital humans becoming part of our world through being a virtual news anchor, receptionist, or even the first A-lister in Hollywood being an AI-generated star.