Check out this PC built in a glass pyramid
If the ancient Egyptians got down with PC gaming they'd use Azza's pyramid case
Ever wanted to add a pointy end to your PC that makes it an instant conversation piece about the Illuminati and ancient Egyptians? Then look no further than this interesting build.
Redditor dessie84 built a striking-looking rig that's straight out of a 1970's sci-fi movie. The build uses the rather unique Azza Pyramid 804 case, an ATX chassis which comes with four panes of aluminum-tempered glass, a snazzy 120mm RGB fan, and enough space at the base for a full GPU and cooling setup.
The Azza Pyramid 804 was actually shown off at Computex 2019 and can stand upside down with a special four-leg stand that gives me intense anxiety just thinking about. Azza also makes a cube-shaped chassis similar to the HP Omen.
Here's a quick spec sheet on dessie84's build:
- AMD ThreadRipper 1920X CPU
- 64GB RGB RAM
- NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super GPU
- 2TB HDD
- 1TB SSD
- 256GB SSD
Here's more specs on the Azza Pyramid 804:
Model
Model Name PYRAMID 804
Model Number CSAZ-804
Specifications
Type ATX Tower
Color 1.5~2.0mm SPCC+ 2.5mm Aluminum
Side Panel Window 4 sides of top panel are tempered glass
Max CPU Cooler Height Up to 80mm
Max video Card Length Up to 300mm long video card
Power Supply Not Included
Motherboard Compatibility <300mm EATX ATXMicro ATXMini ITX
Expansion
External 5.25" Drive Bays: 0
Internal 2.5" Drive Bays Up to 2
Internal 3.5" Drive Bays Up to 1
(Convertible with 2.5"SSDx1 )
Expansion slots 2
Side Ports 2xUSB 3.0 HD AudioType CMetal Power Button
Physical Specs
Metal Chassis dimensions(HxWxD) 558x490x490/22x19.3x19.3 inch
Dimension with Case Stand(HxWxD) 585x490x490mm/23x19.3x19.3 inch
Weight 14kg /30.9lbs
Features
Tempered Glass on Four Sides Window High-quality tempered glass side window allows for clear visuals to inner components
Available Fan Ports 1x120mm Fan port in the top(1x 120mm Hurricane II Digital RGB Fan included )
3x120mm Fan port on the bottom
Water Cooling Supports radiators up to 360mm in the bottom.
Isolated Chamber ATX Power supply inside its own isolated chamber,preventing its heat from affecting other components
Easy Installation Cooler A pre-cut hole for easy installation of CPU Cooler, eliminating the need to remove the motherboard
Accessories 15cm PCI-E extension cable for VGA card
Adjustable video card holder
Stand & Tempered glass (optional)