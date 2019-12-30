Check out this PC built in a glass pyramid

If the ancient Egyptians got down with PC gaming they'd use Azza's pyramid case

Ever wanted to add a pointy end to your PC that makes it an instant conversation piece about the Illuminati and ancient Egyptians? Then look no further than this interesting build.

Redditor dessie84 built a striking-looking rig that's straight out of a 1970's sci-fi movie. The build uses the rather unique Azza Pyramid 804 case, an ATX chassis which comes with four panes of aluminum-tempered glass, a snazzy 120mm RGB fan, and enough space at the base for a full GPU and cooling setup.

The Azza Pyramid 804 was actually shown off at Computex 2019 and can stand upside down with a special four-leg stand that gives me intense anxiety just thinking about. Azza also makes a cube-shaped chassis similar to the HP Omen.

Here's a quick spec sheet on dessie84's build:

AMD ThreadRipper 1920X CPU

64GB RGB RAM

NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super GPU

2TB HDD

1TB SSD

256GB SSD

Here's more specs on the Azza Pyramid 804:

Model Model Name PYRAMID 804 Model Number CSAZ-804 Specifications Type ATX Tower Color 1.5~2.0mm SPCC+ 2.5mm Aluminum Side Panel Window 4 sides of top panel are tempered glass Max CPU Cooler Height Up to 80mm Max video Card Length Up to 300mm long video card Power Supply Not Included Motherboard Compatibility <300mm EATX ATXMicro ATXMini ITX Expansion External 5.25" Drive Bays: 0 Internal 2.5" Drive Bays Up to 2 Internal 3.5" Drive Bays Up to 1 (Convertible with 2.5"SSDx1 ) Expansion slots 2 Side Ports 2xUSB 3.0 HD AudioType CMetal Power Button Physical Specs Metal Chassis dimensions(HxWxD) 558x490x490/22x19.3x19.3 inch Dimension with Case Stand(HxWxD) 585x490x490mm/23x19.3x19.3 inch Weight 14kg /30.9lbs Features Tempered Glass on Four Sides Window High-quality tempered glass side window allows for clear visuals to inner components Available Fan Ports 1x120mm Fan port in the top(1x 120mm Hurricane II Digital RGB Fan included ) 3x120mm Fan port on the bottom Water Cooling Supports radiators up to 360mm in the bottom. Isolated Chamber ATX Power supply inside its own isolated chamber,preventing its heat from affecting other components Easy Installation Cooler A pre-cut hole for easy installation of CPU Cooler, eliminating the need to remove the motherboard Accessories 15cm PCI-E extension cable for VGA card Adjustable video card holder Stand & Tempered glass (optional)