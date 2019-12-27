Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,533 Reviews & Articles | 66,075 News Posts

Here's an animation of what Earth will look like in 250 million years

A fluid animated video has depicted what Earth will look like in 250 million years

By: Jak Connor from 20 mins ago

Have you ever wondered what Earth would look like hundreds of millions of years from now? Scientists wondered the same thing and decided to great a great animated video of what our blue planet would appear to look like.

General science dictates that the entire Earth is divided into several tectonic plates that are floating on top molten rock. When these tectonic plates bump, we experience large scale earthquakes, sometimes resulting in tsunamis, depending on how big the 'bump' is.

Chris Scotese, a professor with Northwestern University's Dept. of Earth and Planetary Sciences studies the planets plate tectonics and how Earth's appearance will change in the future. On his YouTube channel, he has created an animated video showcasing how Earth will change in the millions of years to come, all the way up to 250 million years plus.

Buy at Amazon

The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming (0525576703)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$15.69
$15.69$15.69$15.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2019 at 1:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.