Grand Theft Auto 6 rumored for Fall 2021: misses PS5, new Xbox launch

It seems that the holiday season is the perfect time for a bunch of Grand Theft Auto 6 news, with rumors flying that Rockstar Games will base GTA 6 in Jamaica, and Columbia.

But now we have news that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in Fall 2021, missing the launch of Sony's new PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's new Xbox Series X consoles which will be launching in late 2020. I just reported a new rumor that Microsoft will price its new Xbox Series X console at $499, while Sony is rumored to also slap a $499 price on its PlayStation 5.

Twitter user PSErebus tweeted that "Grand Theft Auto VI from developer Rockstar Games is currently scheduled to be released in Fall 2021". With both of the next-generation consoles in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launching in late-2020, Rockstar will miss the all-important launch window and mega sales that would be like a major star alignment. But... Grand Theft Auto 6 is also so big on its own that it doesn't matter, it'll sell 10s of millions of copies no matter what.

What will be more interesting this time around is how much more watered down the console versions of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be compared to the PC version, considering how much more beefy the Zen 2 / RDNA 2-powered consoles are compared to the crappy hardware inside of current-gen consoles.