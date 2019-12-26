Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Death Stranding explained by early concept pitches

Kojima's early concept ideas clear up confusion about Death Stranding's core concepts

By: Derek Strickland

Kojima's early presentations for Death Stranding succinctly outline the game's main themes and focus.

Death Stranding is a confusing game. We have lots of coverage explaining what the game actually is, but everyday gamers are still intrigued by its mysterious overtones. Others, however, are deterred from the cryptic features and think it's just too weird.

Kojima's game is weird, but it also has a backbone, and some recently published concept materials show how Kojima guided his team towards his vision. The internal presentation is very clear on Death Stranding's main points: a communal multiplayer where players share progress and worlds without actually playing together, creating a unique kind of connectivity.

death-stranding-explained-early-concept-pitches_1

We've outlined Death Stranding's multiplayer with extensive pre-release coverage, so be sure to check it out if you're curious. It's definitely the defining feature for the game...well outside of the bizarre narrative and characters.

"You're fighting alone, but you're not alone right? There's someone with you. That's the Strand," Kojima said in a TGS 2019 interview.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com
