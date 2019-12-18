Amazon Alexa's new feature will fix family fights these holidays

We all know there will be millions of families across the world spilling into arguments over the holiday and Christmas period, when it comes to money, politics, TV and movies, gaming, technology, and virtually everything in between.

But don't worry, Amazon is here to the rescue with its virtual assistant receiving a new upgrade that will settle family disputes. Amazon Alexa's new feature is called a "distraction technique" and will be voice activated by saying "Alexa, change the subject!" The perfect distraction, right?

Amazon researched into the subject, finding that at 6:30PM on Christmas Day is the peak time for when family arguments begin. Once it has been activated with "Alexa, change the subject", the Amazon Alexa will distraction feature by asking other triggering questions like "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" An easier question posed by the newly-powered Alexa is "What would your superpower be and why?"