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Corsair's Ryzen AI MAX 'Strix Halo' AI Workstation 300 PC is now a lot more expensive

Corsair's flagship AI Workstation 300 Desktop PC with its AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU just got an $1,100 price increase.

Corsair's Ryzen AI MAX 'Strix Halo' AI Workstation 300 PC is now a lot more expensive
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TL;DR: Corsair's AI Workstation 300 Desktop PCs, featuring Ryzen AI MAX hardware and up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory, have seen significant price hikes due to rising memory and storage costs. The flagship Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 model now costs $3,399.99, up $1,100, while lower-tier models increased modestly.

Corsair released its AI-focused AI Workstation 300 Desktop PC line last year, with the compact devices sporting powerful Ryzen AI MAX hardware with integrated Radeon graphics, and up to 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory. The 128GB is for the 'Strix Halo' Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 variant, AMD's most powerful AI-ready APU that also includes an integrated Radeon 8060S GPU.

Corsair's Ryzen AI MAX 'Strix Halo' AI Workstation 300 PC is now a lot more expensive 2
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However, with memory prices increasing exponentially since Corsair introduced its AI Workstation 300 Desktop PC lineup, it appears this is now reflected in the total cost to consumers. And with that, the flagship Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 model with 128GB of memory has seen its price increase to $3,399.99 USD on Corsair's official store, a massive $1,100 increase over its $2,299 launch price.

This model also features 4TB of internal storage, which is another sector, like memory, that has seen a seismic shift in pricing in recent months. The good news is that the lower-tier model with the Ryzen AI MAX 385 chip, Radeon 850S graphics, and 64GB of unified LPDDR5X memory has only seen a $100 increase, bringing its price to $1,699.99.

Naturally, this isn't an isolated case, as all corners of the consumer PC market, from PCs to laptops, mini PCs like this, and even GPUs, RAM, and SSDs, are seeing price increases in response to the current memory and storage shortages. Highlighting this Corsair PC shows that Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 devices, which feature 128GB of memory and ample storage, are becoming notably more expensive, to the point where it's increasingly hard to see the value for everyday consumers.

Photo of the CORSAIR Vengence RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz
Best Deals: CORSAIR Vengence RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz
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$349.99 USD
$369.99 USD-
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$591.99 CAD
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£374.91
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$349.99 USD
$369.99 USD-
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* Prices last scanned 4/6/2026 at 10:36 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:videocardz.com

Senior Editor

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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