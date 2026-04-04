New Crimson Desert update caters to fans by quadrupling storage, but nerfs aerial flight trick

Pearl Abyss continues molding and shaping Crimson Desert based on player feedback, but the latest update also makes an unwelcome change that fans already miss.
Crimson Desert's new update makes a few big changes to the game that are tailored to fan feedback, and one that isn't. Patch 1.02.00 expands in-game storage from 240 slots to 1000, but you'll have to upgrade your camp five times before you unlock the full amount. Pearl Abyss also added a new control scheme, fixed V-Sync issues on Xbox, and put in a new armor set for your pet cat.
"Depending on your progress with the Greymane camp expansion, the capacity of your private storage can now be increased from 240 slots up to a maximum of 1000 slots. Through the expansion of your camp, which consists of 5 stages in total," the patch notes read.
- Start with 240 slots
- First camp expansion +100 slots
- Second camp expansion +100 slots
- Third camp expansion +100 slots
- Fourth camp expansion +100 slots
- Final camp expansion +360 slots
Unfortunately, fans also discovered that the aerial trick that was boosted in the prior update has now been nerfed. This was a big disappointment as gamers genuinely enjoyed the feature, yet it was unclear from the start whether or not Pearl Abyss had intended for the effects to happen--at least it was, until they patched it out.
"Fixed an issue where the Focus state would not be canceled when using Aerial Roll during flight," the patch notes read.
Save game visibility has also been adjusted, making it more clear and legible, as well as technical things like improving FSR upscaling on all platforms, including adjustments for PSSR on PS5 Pro.
If you encounter any errors or want to share feedback with Pearl Abyss about Crimson Desert, you can report an issue here.