Intel's high-end 900-series mobos only ones to handle 800W+ power of Intel Nova Lake CPUs

Intel's next-gen 52-core Nova Lake CPUs rumored with up to 800W and beyond power usage, with only highest-end 900-series mobos to support full power.

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs feature 52 cores and demand over 700W power, requiring high-end 900-series motherboards with advanced VRM designs to unlock full performance. These flagship processors, launching later this year, target enthusiasts and gamers, competing directly with AMD's next-gen Zen 6 Ryzen CPUs.

Intel's upcoming Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs with 52 cores will need to be used on the highest-end 900-series motherboards in order to unlock all of its performance... because they'll require 700-800W of power.

In some new information from leaker @Jaykhin on X, we're hearing that only "some boards" will support the full-power 52-core platform, while "other boards" will "limit the performance and power" of the 52-core platform.

Intel's next-gen flagship Nova Lake-S desktop processors will feature 52 cores in a dual compute tile setup, with each of the compute tiles featuring 8 P-Cores, 16 E-Cores, and a rumored additional 4 LPE cores on the chip itself.

In some of the very latest rumors we've been hearing that the top-end Nova Lake-S processor will easily chew through up to 700W, and now joining that with the latest rumor that these chips will only enjoy their fully unlocked performance on a flagship 900-series motherboard makes sense.

The highest-end 900-series motherboards using the new LGA1954 socket will be the Z990 chipset, which we'll see motherboard makers using some of their beefiest VRM designs and improved (even more so) VRM cooling. We can expect these motherboards to come at an (even higher) cost, for the ultra-high-end gamer, enthusiast, and overclockers alike.

We can expect Intel's new Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake-S" desktop processors to come out later this year, ready to fight AMD and its next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen desktop processors, and we're here ready and waiting.