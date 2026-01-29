Microsoft is reportedly working hard to 'urgently fix' Windows 11

According to a new report Microsoft's Windows team is currently focused on fixing Windows 11 performance, reliability, and 'addressing pain points.'

TL;DR: Windows 11 faces widespread criticism for bloatware, bugs, performance issues, and system instability, prompting Microsoft to urgently redirect engineers to fix core problems. In 2026, the Windows team will focus on improving system performance, reliability, and user experience to restore trust and address customer pain points.

The general consensus among PC enthusiasts is that Windows 11 and the Windows Experience is in its worst state in years. From bloatware to OS-breaking bugs, performance issues, unwanted Copilot AI features, pop-ups, ads baked into the UI, system instability, frequent Blue Screen crashes, and more - it's not hard to see why.

According to a new report from The Verge's Tom Warren, citing sources close to Microsoft, the company is reportedly redirecting engineers to "urgently fix Windows 11." Apparently, Microsoft is aware just how badly the Windows experience has deteriorated, which has directly affected public perception and trust in the company's ability to deliver a functional and stable operating system.

The Verge's report says Windows is at a "breaking point," which is why Windows engineers are apparently all hands on deck to fix the core issues as soon as possible. This will take place over the next few months (or longer), with Microsoft referring to this endeavor as "swarming."

In a statement to the outlet's Notepad newsletter, Pavan Davuluri, president of Windows, confirmed that in 2026 the Windows team's focus will be on "addressing pain points."

"The feedback we're receiving from our community of passionate customers and Windows Insiders has been clear. We need to improve Windows in ways that are meaningful for people," Pavan Davuluri said. "This year you will see us focus on addressing pain points we hear consistently from customers: improving system performance, reliability, and the overall experience of Windows." Pavan Davuluri

How this will all play out remains to be seen, but it's good to know that Microsoft is actively working to improve Windows 11's performance and reliability.