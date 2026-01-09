Thunderobot's new MIX GAMING 2: thin-and-tall, but very slim PC easily runs games at 4K 60FPS+

Thunderobot's new MIX GAMING 2 is a thin-and-tall Mini-PC with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Thunderobot had its new MIX GAMING 2 Mini-PC on display at CES 2026 this year, with enough power to easily run 4K @ 120FPS gaming.

The MIX GAMING 2 system is thin-and-tall, looking quite unique standing up and solid on its stand, but inside you can configure it with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to an ultra-fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

Thunderbolt allows for up to 230W of power to flow into the system, with the CPU allowed to use 120W on its own, and up to 175W on the GPU. Thunderobot uses an in-house "Night Owl" thermal system, with the internal layout integrated into one huge heatsink, fin stack, and dual fans that keep the 275HX and RTX 5090 cool.

Inside, there are 2 x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and 1 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD slot for an ultra-fast Gen5 SSD, and 1 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slot. You can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 through dual DIMM modules, while you've also got Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

There's plenty of I/O around the system with 2 x 5Gbps USB ports (1 x USB-A and 1 x USB-C), and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front.

While on the back the MIX GAMING 2 system has 1 x RJ45 LAN port, 1 x 10Gbps USB-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a surprise Thunderbolt 5 port that you can use for external displays and docks of many kinds.

Thunderobot has multiple configurations and prices for its MIX GAMING 2 system in China: