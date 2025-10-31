Microsoft CEO hints at an Xbox that's also a PC for the next generation

TL;DR: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals the next Xbox console will blend innovative system design, merging PC and console features to create a premium, curated gaming experience. Emphasizing Microsoft's role as a leading publisher, the new Xbox aims to deliver games across every platform, challenging traditional console-PC distinctions.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has commented on future Xbox consoles, and how the upcoming console will be innovative and a revisit of the "conventional wisdom" of Xbox.

Nadella gave these remarks to TBPN, where the Microsoft CEO mentioned Steam as a direct competitor to Xbox and how Microsoft is the largest publisher following its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Following that statement, Nadella said that Microsoft is now striving to become a "fantastic" publisher that puts its titles "everywhere" and in "every platform."

As for the next Xbox console, Nadella said that Microsoft "wanted to do innovative work in the system side on the console and on the PC." Adding, that he thinks it's "funny" how people consider console and PC to be "two different things," and then went to mention that Microsoft originally built the Xbox with the intention of creating a PC that is purpose built for gaming. Nadella finished up by saying, "I kind of want to revisit some of that conventional wisdom."

Read more: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella comments on next-gen Xbox PC console hybrid

These statements by Nadella lend to the running theory that the next Xbox console will be somewhat of a console-PC hybrid platform, possibly leveraging some of the more "premium" aspects of a PC, and conventional aspects of a console. Notably, Xbox president Sarah Bond said during a recent interview that the next Xbox console will be a "curated" experience, and "premium" in nature.