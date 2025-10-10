Oblivion Remastered deluxe edition disc doesn't include full base game, Bethesda clarifies

Bethesda has clarified that all physical versions of the Oblivion remastered deluxe edition do not include the full complete game on the disc itself.

TL;DR: Bethesda confirms Oblivion Remastered Physical Deluxe Edition includes only a partial base game on disc, requiring mandatory internet downloads to access full content and expansions. Playing the full game offline is not possible.

The contents of Oblivion remastered's physical deluxe edition have been detailed by Bethesda, confirming the game is not complete on disc.

User suspicions were true: Oblivion remastered's deluxe edition will require extra downloads in order to play through the base game. The full game cannot be played offline. After being community noted on Twitter, Bethesda has published a FAQ explaining what is--and isn't--included in the physical deluxe version.

On social channels, Bethesda had previously said: "The Physical Deluxe Edition includes the base game in disc format for Xbox or PlayStation."

Now it's been confirmed that the disc won't include a full copy of Oblivion remastered. Technically, this isn't a surprise, as It's been discovered by streamer RetroGameFuture that the disc only includes 19GB of data. According to the analysis, the game can technically be started from the disc, but after a point in the Imperial Sewers, players are prompted to connect to the internet and download the remaining portions of the game.

"30 mins max of gameplay...Same principle as Hogwarts Legacy or Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PS5," the streamer said.

It was previously believed that the Deluxe Edition would include the full base game on disc, allowing users to play the game offline, and the required downloads would be for the optional digital DLC content--like the artbook and extra in-game cosmetics.

Bethesda's FAQ says the following, and there's absolutely no mention of a physical map poster, so I probably wouldn't expect that showing up either.