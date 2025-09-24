Qualcomm and Google announce development of new Android PCs

Google has partnered with Qualcomm to develop new PCs running on Android, powered by Snapdragon hardware. Is it time to say goodbye to Chromebooks?

TL;DR: At Snapdragon Summit 2025, Qualcomm and Google announced a new line of Android-driven PCs designed for the AI era, combining the Android ecosystem, Gemini AI, and next-gen Snapdragon chips. These Android PCs aim to deliver enhanced functionality, connectivity, and AI-powered performance beyond traditional Chromebooks.

The Snapdragon Summit 2025 is currently underway in scenic Maui, where I've been invited to attend as a Snapdragon Insider. Although the latest Snapdragon hardware announcements are scheduled for tomorrow, which Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano R. Amon teased as being a game-changer for the AI era during his opening keynote address, there was one surprise reveal when he brought the Senior Vice President of Devices & Services at Google on stage.

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano R. Amon and Senior Vice President of Devices & Services at Google Rick Osterloh at Snapdragon Summit 2025.

During an informal fireside chat, where the two discussed the long history between Qualcomm and Google (they even brought the first, and still working, Android phone on stage), they teased and announced an exciting new project currently in development. And that is a new line of computers or PCs that will be Android-driven for the AI era.

Now, these won't be Chromebooks (which run on ChromeOS), but instead full PCs that bring the Android ecosystem, Gemini AI, and next-generation Snapdragon chips together in a way that has made Android one of the most popular operating systems for smartphones. Yes, these will be Android PCs.

This isn't Qualcomm or Snapdragon's first foray into the world of PCs, as last year the company partnered with Microsoft and other partners to develop and launch the first line of AI-powered Windows on Arm devices - otherwise known as Copilot+ PCs. Right off the bat, these new Android PCs will offer significantly more functionality and connectivity, providing access to a broader range of apps, services, and other features that define the modern PC experience.

If we take current Snapdragon-powered Copilot PCs as a template, we can assume that these PCs will include notebooks that offer a long-lasting battery in addition to enough AI horsepower to run local models. We didn't receive many details about these new Android PCs, as they're still in development. Cristiano R. Amon remarked that he can't wait to test one out.

However, with the keynote focusing on the future of AI, where Edge devices and the Cloud work together to create an "AI is the UI" ecosystem, this will undoubtedly be the key focus for these new Android PCs. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to find out more.