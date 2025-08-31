New Skyblivion gameplay video shows off upgraded lockpicking, new colorful menus, remade gear

The Skyblivion mod team released another milestone gameplay video that shows off the first 15 minutes and new QoL and major style and design upgrades.

TL;DR: Skyblivion's latest developer update showcases redesigned loading screens, menus, and a new lockpicking mini-game blending Elder Scrolls Online and Oblivion styles. The mod features fully remade armor, weapons, and UI elements, aiming for a 2025 release to deliver a visually enhanced Oblivion experience on Skyrim's engine.

The latest developer update for hugely ambitious total-conversion mod Skyblivion reveals some design changes for things like loading screens, menus, and the lockpicking mini-game.

The Skyblivion dev team just released a new gameplay video showing what the first 15 minutes of the game will be like, dungeon tutorial sequence and all. The choice was deliberate and highlighted a bunch of new changes in one fell swoop, spotlighting things like the new colorful and eye-catching birthsign/class menu designs, the completely remade gear designs, and loading screens with "interactive, layered art."

Ten years ago, we began the journey of fully remaking Oblivion, and today, we have nearly reached our goal of entirely new dungeons, a new landscape and biomes, new weapons and armor, new mechanics, and a wide assortment of graphical and quality-of-life improvements.

The new lockpicking interface is a mix of Elder Scrolls Online and Oblivion, and the devs say that it works great with KB&M:

"It is as functional with a keyboard as it is with a controller."

"In remaking Oblivion, we have also remade every article of armor, weapon, clothing, and miscellaneous item in the game," the developers said in the video.

The new birthsign and class selection menus show us what could be possible with drastic UI redesigns.

Remember, underneath it all, Skyblivion is still running on Skyrim, so the actual UI that players will be interacting with the most--inventory, maps, spells, etc--will be in the list-style format and not the more high-fantasy filigreed menus of Oblivion.

The developers still have no pinpointed release date for Skyblivion, but they hope to launch the mod sometime in 2025.