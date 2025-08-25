NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS connects data centers in different cities to create AI Super-Factories

NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is essentially next-gen Ethernet and it will help connect data centers to create 'unified, giga-scale AI super-factories.'

TL;DR: NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet enables seamless connection of distributed data centers into unified, giga-scale AI super-factories, overcoming traditional Ethernet limitations with enhanced bandwidth, latency management, and congestion control. This hyperscale networking technology accelerates multi-GPU communication, driving breakthroughs in generative AI and large-scale AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is a new technology built for the AI era, and a time where the limits of data centers are demanding scale that often exceeds the capabilities of a single building. With Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, NVIDIA's latest networking technology will help combine the power of multiple data centers into "unified, giga-scale AI super-factories."

2

NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet will create "unified, giga-scale AI super-factories," image credit: NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Trending Trending Now: NVIDIA silently launches record-breaking mini PC, flexing a tiny compact powerhouse

The technology was also created due to the limitations of off-the-shelf Ethernet networking, which is prone to latency, jitter, and "unpredictable performance." How Spectrum-XGS Ethernet differs is that it includes NVIDIA Spectrum-X switches and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs to deliver greater bandwidth density with telemetry, latency management, and something called "auto-adjusted distance congestion control."

Spectrum-XGS Ethernet offers nearly double the performance to accelerate multi-GPU and multi-node communication across geographically distributed AI clusters. Designed for hyperscale, the first company that will deploy the technology in its data centers is CoreWeave.

"The AI industrial revolution is here, and giant-scale AI factories are the essential infrastructure," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, we add scale-across to scale-up and scale-out capabilities to link data centers across cities, nations, and continents into vast, giga-scale AI super-factories."

"CoreWeave's mission is to deliver the most powerful AI infrastructure to innovators everywhere," said Peter Salanki, cofounder and chief technology officer of CoreWeave. "With NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS, we can connect our data centers into a single, unified supercomputer, giving our customers access to giga-scale AI that will accelerate breakthroughs across every industry."

Connecting data centers across different cities and countries to create "giga-scale AI super-factories" is impressive and could serve as the next step in exponentially expanding the capabilities of generative AI. NVIDIA is showcasing this technology at Hot Chips 2025, which is currently taking place at Stanford University.