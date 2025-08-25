NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS connects data centers in different cities to create AI Super-Factories

NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is a new technology built for the AI era, and a time where the limits of data centers are demanding scale that often exceeds the capabilities of a single building. With Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, NVIDIA's latest networking technology will help combine the power of multiple data centers into "unified, giga-scale AI super-factories."
The technology was also created due to the limitations of off-the-shelf Ethernet networking, which is prone to latency, jitter, and "unpredictable performance." How Spectrum-XGS Ethernet differs is that it includes NVIDIA Spectrum-X switches and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs to deliver greater bandwidth density with telemetry, latency management, and something called "auto-adjusted distance congestion control."
- Read more: NVIDIA unveils new RTX PRO enterprise servers with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs
- Read more: Elon Musk's xAI to double Colossus AI supercomputer power to 200K NVIDIA Hopper AI GPUs
- Read more: HPE and NVIDIA announce new AI factory offerings powered by Blackwell AI GPUs
Spectrum-XGS Ethernet offers nearly double the performance to accelerate multi-GPU and multi-node communication across geographically distributed AI clusters. Designed for hyperscale, the first company that will deploy the technology in its data centers is CoreWeave.
"The AI industrial revolution is here, and giant-scale AI factories are the essential infrastructure," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet, we add scale-across to scale-up and scale-out capabilities to link data centers across cities, nations, and continents into vast, giga-scale AI super-factories."
"CoreWeave's mission is to deliver the most powerful AI infrastructure to innovators everywhere," said Peter Salanki, cofounder and chief technology officer of CoreWeave. "With NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS, we can connect our data centers into a single, unified supercomputer, giving our customers access to giga-scale AI that will accelerate breakthroughs across every industry."
Connecting data centers across different cities and countries to create "giga-scale AI super-factories" is impressive and could serve as the next step in exponentially expanding the capabilities of generative AI. NVIDIA is showcasing this technology at Hot Chips 2025, which is currently taking place at Stanford University.