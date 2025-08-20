PEAK confirmed to have sold more than 10 million copies

PEAK has been confirmed to have sold more than 10 million copies, and the title has reached more than 170,000 concurrent players on Steam.

TL;DR: PEAK, a co-op climbing game by Aggro Crab and Landfall, has sold over 10 million copies since its June 16 release, quickly topping Steam's charts. Featuring stranded scouts overcoming challenging terrain and weather, its unique gameplay and humor have driven massive player engagement and commercial success.

PEAK, a co-op climbing game created by Aggro Crab and Landfall, quickly ascended to the top of Steam's most-played games charts after its release, and now it has been confirmed that the title has sold over 10 million copies.

The humorous co-op climbing game sold two million copies in just nine days after it launched, and now Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards and Gamescom 2025, has announced the title has sold more than 10 million units, marking a monumental success for the studios. PEAK was originally conceived in a hot tub and later developed in an Airbnb, explained the developers in an email shortly after the title was released and gained a lot of attention.

PEAK was released on June 16 and reached a stunning 170,759 all-time concurrent players just three days ago, on August 17. For those who are unfamiliar with PEAK, players assume the roles of stranded nature scouts who must make their way up a perilous mountain to escape a mysterious island.

As players traverse the mountain, they are faced with numerous challenges such as various difficult surfaces and gaps to overcome, weather elements, poisonous plants, and more. Additionally, the proximity chat component, along with the goofy-looking characters, makes for some hilarious in-game moments.

PEAK is currently available on Steam, and if you are interested, you can check out the Steam Store listing for it here.