The Oversight Bureau combines voice-driven puzzles and powerful NVIDIA ACE AI technology

The Oversight Bureau from developer Iconic Interactive uses NVIDIA ACE AI technologies and custom AI models to deliver a new type of gaming experience.

TL;DR: NVIDIA ACE technology powers The Oversight Bureau, an upcoming game featuring advanced speech recognition and AI-driven interactions. Players navigate a dystopian facility using natural language, with real-time, high-accuracy voice input processed locally to create dynamic, emotionally responsive AI dialogue for immersive gameplay.

Games and technical demonstrations with NVIDIA ACE technology are something we've gone hands-on with in the past, where AI models and tech are used to generate digital AI characters, recognize speech, and create dynamic responses based on how you interact. At Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA announced that the first NVIDIA ACE game built around speech recognition, interaction, and puzzle solving is coming later this year.

The Oversight Bureau, from developer Iconic Interactive, sees players take on the role of a prisoner called Candidate 404, who's trapped in a mysterious and dystopian underground "reconditioning facility." As seen in the announcement video above, you'll interact and engage in various tests and scenarios using natural language.

Trending Trending Now: Meta's first smart glasses with a display are cheaper than expected

"Every day you're forced to participate in simulations as the Bureau attempts to reprogram your mind and turn you into a more compliant member of society," the game's description reads. It's the sort of setting that sounds perfect for one of the first games that relies on NVIDIA ACE technology, as it creates a sense of unease long before you start hearing your first AI-generated responses.

Read more: First digital human running locally on a GeForce RTX PC is here

The Oversight Bureau uses the NVIDIA Riva Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) model, running locally, to translate your speech into text with "high word accuracy at real-time performance and latency." From there, developer Iconic Interactive's patent-pending Narrative Engine uses its own AI model to analyze and understand what you've said before passing that on to another AI model that delivers dialogue with emotion, behavior, and a performance that fits the situation. Interestingly, this will be a game where the only "real" voice is yours.