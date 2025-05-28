Oblivion Remastered mod adds 500+ light sources to Imperial City

A new mod for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has added more than 500 light sources to Imperial City, making it much easier to see at night.

Oblivion Remastered has been out for just over a month now, and fans of the new game have already begun churning out various mods designed to improve the experience of the legacy title.

One of those mods, highlighted by DSOGaming, is a new mod that adds more than 500 individual light sources to Imperial City, which creates a stark difference between the vanilla game and the modded version of the game. Above and below, you can see screenshots comparing the two, with the biggest difference being at night time, where Imperial City can be quite difficult to navigate. These individual light sources brighten up the environment with more ambient lighting, while also maintaining that same Imperial City feel.

Moreover, this new mod works with the Lumiere - Lights of Cyrodiil mod, which is a popular mod that adds hundreds of lights to the outdoors of Cyrodiil by adding in street lamps, lamps next to signs, outside lanterns and more. By using both of these mods in combination, a player would be able to experience Cyrodiil with much more substancial lighting than what is present in the vanilla game. If you are interested in checking out either of those mods, you can visit them here and here.

