Computer Systems

Apple took 26 years to change symbol on the mute key to make sense with MacBook Air M4 keyboard

Over a quarter of a century to fix a strange inconsistency with the mute key? Yes, Apple really didn't move very quickly to resolve this oddity.

TL;DR: Apple has updated the mute key on the MacBook Air M4 to feature a speaker symbol with a strikethrough line, replacing the previous design used since 1999. The latter had no strikethrough, and was just a plain speaker icon, which led to some folks confusing it with the volume down key (the next function key along).

Sometimes, big tech companies move real fast, and sometimes, they move real slow, and Apple is guilty of moving at a particularly glacial speed with a fresh change that's debuted on the MacBook Air M4.

2

The new mute key, complete with revolutionary strikethrough symbol (Image Credit: MacRumors)

MacRumors noticed that the icon on the mute key of the MBA M4 is now a speaker symbol with a strikethrough line running over it, to indicate in a traditional fashion that it cuts the sound.

Previously, on Mac keyboards since the 1999 PowerBook G3, the symbol for mute has simply been a speaker icon - with no line through it.

As MacRumors points out, technically that isn't incorrect as such, because the function key can be used to mute, or unmute, the sound, and so the old design of the symbol fits in the latter case.

However, most people think of the key for muting, not unmuting, naturally. And because it's positioned right next to the volume down function key, which is not that much different to the old mute design - just with a tiny added curve symbol next to it - these buttons were easy to mix up for some.

Meaning that some folks ended up muting the sound, instead of turning down the volume.

Some people certainly argue that there wasn't much of a point of confusion here, but still, it was an oddity with the keyboard, and a slight pitfall for some Mac owners.

Whatever the case, it's now gone, and the Magic Keyboard with the iPad Air has the same mute design, too. So, we can expect it to be the new design going forward with all Apple's Macs, no doubt.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, apple.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

