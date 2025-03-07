This startup says its new Zeus GPU is 10x faster than NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090

Bolt Graphics says its new Zeus GPU platform is designed for gaming, rendering, supercomputer simulations: 10x faster than the RTX 5090.

TL;DR: Bolt Graphics announced Zeus, a groundbreaking GPU designed for high-performance tasks like rendering, AI, and gaming. It offers significantly faster performance, expandable memory up to 2.25TB per server, and integrates high-speed ethernet interfaces. Bolt Graphics announced Zeus, a groundbreaking GPU designed for high-performance tasks like rendering, AI, and gaming. It offers significantly faster performance, expandable memory up to 2.25TB per server, and integrates high-speed ethernet interfaces.

US-based startup Bolt Graphics has just announced Zeus, a completely new GPU design for high-performance workloads including rendering, AI, HPC, and gaming.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Zeus GPU is orders of magnitude faster than any other GPU in key workloads, with 10x rendering performance, 6x in FP64 HPC workload performance, and an insane 300x in electromagnetic wave simulations.

In terms of specs, Bolt is bringing expandable memory to GPUs, where for the first time, users can increase their VRAM to 384GB per PCIe slot, with up to 2.25TB of VRAM (!!!) per 2U server. A rack of Zeus 2U servers can be configured with up to 180TB (!!!) of memory, 8x larger than legacy GPUs points out Bolt.

Darwesh Singh, Founder and CEO of Bolt Graphics, said: "Zeus increases performance while simultaneously reducing power consumption. I'm proud of the Bolt team's dedicated effort to create a solution that addresses key customer pain points, enabling them to be more productive and bring their ideas to life".

Zeus also introduces another first for GPUs: native integration of high-speed 400GbE and 800GbE ethernet interfaces directly into the GPU which removes the need for expensive, high-latency and power-hungry network interface cards (NICs). Users can directly connect Zeus GPUs to each other at a massive scale, without any of those downsides.

Bolt Graphics is also announcing Glowstick, a real-time path tracer for rendering customers. A single Zeus PCIe card enables path tracing in real-time at 4K 120FPS for gaming, architecture, and product design "without upscaling or frame generation workarounds" says the company.

Zeus explains: "An architect working with their client can show off their photorealistic design and make changes with their clients immediately - reducing the need for hours-long re-renders or crashes from memory constraints. Film customers working on massive worlds with the highest quality textures can achieve real time path tracing with only 28 Zeus GPUs instead of 280 of the highest performing legacy GPUs. Not only will Zeus users be able to build smaller data centers or render farms, but they will require drastically less power from the city".

"Glowstick will be included with Zeus at no additional cost and supports industry standard OpenUSD, MaterialX, OSL, and Deadline for seamless integration across platforms and render scheduling. Glowstick will also have its own texture library starting with 5,000 textures, the largest of any GPU vendor library".

Bolt says its new Zeus GPUs will enter mass production in late 2026, while you can read more about the new GPU here.