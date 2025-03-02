Intel delays expensive $100 billion Ohio semiconductor fab into the next decade: now in 2030

Intel delays its Ohio One semiconductor manufacturing site in Ohio again, from 2027-2028 and into the next decade with 2030 for its first phase.

Intel has officially delayed the construction of its new Ohio One semiconductor manufacturing site, delaying the launch of its new fab into the next decade.

The company originally planned its Ohio semiconductor fab for 2025, but moved it to 2027-2028 not too long ago, and now that has been pushed back again until at least 2030. The first phase of the Ohio site (Mod 1) will now be completed in 2030, with production starting between 2030 and 2031, while Mod 2 is expected in 2031, with operations in 2032.

Intel's $28 billion Ohio chipmaking factories are located in New Albany, with the semiconductor fab plan changes made so that Intel can align its factory operations with market demand and "manage capital responsibility" said Naga Chandrasekaran, general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing in an email to staffers that was shared in a press release.

Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, chief global operations officer and general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing, in a message to employees: "We are taking a prudent approach to ensure we complete the project in a financially responsible manner that sets up Ohio One for success well into the future. We will continue construction at a slower pace, while maintaining the flexibility to accelerate work and the start of operations if customer demand warrants, but I want to be upfront and transparent with you all about our current plan".

"In no way does this diminish our long-term commitment to Ohio. We have already started hiring Ohioans who are training at our fabs in Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon, and we will continue to scale our hiring as we approach our operational dates. Intel is proud to call Ohio home, and we remain excited about our future here".