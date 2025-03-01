All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

Elon Musk reveals the biggest problem SpaceX is facing with Starship

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained that one of the biggest problems the company is facing is its quest to achieve full rapid reusability of Starship.

Elon Musk reveals the biggest problem SpaceX is facing with Starship
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: SpaceX's main challenge in making Starship fully reusable is developing an effective orbital heat shield. The shield must withstand extreme temperatures during reentry without cracking.

Musk says the orbital heat shield is currently SpaceX's biggest problem with making the Ship fully reusable, which is necessary to make Starship a fully reusable rocket.

Skip to 1:44:42

Upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere, the rocket travels at extreme speeds through Earth's dense atmosphere. This resistance with the atmosphere causes friction, and just like a meteor, the increase in temperature eventually causes flames. This is where the orbital heat shield comes in.

SpaceX has equipped its rockets with a shield designed to disperse the heat generated by reentry, but unfortunately, no one has made a fully reusable heat shield. Musk briefly discussed what the orbital heat shield is made of, saying it needs to be constructed of extremely fine strands of glass and aluminum oxide (sapphire) fibers organized in a very specific geometry for the highest efficiency.

Heat shield tiles being tested
4

Heat shield tiles being tested

In addition, "special coatings" are added to increase the heat shield's resistance to the generated heat and give it structural integrity, as the design is quite brittle. Musk said the heat shield's brittleness is similar to a coffee cup, and SpaceX requires it not to crack or break, as that would mean the chance of the Ship being damaged, the structural integrity of the rocket being compromised, and ultimately, by definition, rocket not being reusable. This problem has proven extremely difficult since the rocket shakes when launched/reentering Earth's atmosphere, which can cause the orbital heat shield tiles to break.

Elon Musk reveals the biggest problem SpaceX is facing with Starship 65165
4

Musk was asked if development is being done on the materials technology for the heat shield, and he said, "Yes, it's a very difficult problem. A problem that no one has ever solved." Musk says SpaceX needs to get the exact materials combination correct, with the right molecules aligned in the right shape, to achieve a fully reusable heatshield, which then must be applied to the rocket with zero mistakes.

Elon Musk reveals the biggest problem SpaceX is facing with Starship 651651156
4

Another problem SpaceX is facing with the orbital heat shield tiles with their attachment on the rocket is the expansion and contraction of the structure unnearth. Musk says the expansion/contraction is different depending on specific regions of the rocket and used the cryogenic fuel tank as an example. According to the SpaceX CEO, when fuel is loaded into the tanks, they will contract because it is extremely cold. However, upon re-entry, when the rocket is increasing in temperature, the tanks will expand.

This expansion and contraction of the structure underneath the tiles also expands and contracts the gap between the orbital heat shield tiles, with a difference of approximately 10-20% between post and pre-launch. Because of this contraction/expansion problem, the orbital heat shield tiles can't be placed end to end as they would simply crack.

Photo of the BiKiBao SpaceX Starship Rocket Truck Model
Best Deals: BiKiBao SpaceX Starship Rocket Truck Model
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$34.99 USD
- -
Buy
$55.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£56.16
- -
Buy
$34.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2025 at 5:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles