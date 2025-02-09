All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Here are all the super expensive ads and movie trailers played during Super Bowl 2025

Here is every single ad and movie trailer tht aired during Super Bowl 2025: Thunderbolts, Jurassic World Rebirth, and the very last Mission: Impossible.

Here are all the super expensive ads and movie trailers played during Super Bowl 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Super Bowl 2025 features high-profile product ads and movie trailers, including Captain America: Brave New World, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Celebrity-endorsed ads from brands like Carl's Jr, Ray-Ban, and Uber Eats are showcased. Scarlett Johansson stars in Jurassic World Rebirth, and Tom Cruise's final Mission: Impossible premieres May 23.

Super Bowl 2025 is here and with it we have the infamous product spots and movie trailers, with the likes of the new Captain America: Brave New World, Jurassic World Rebirth, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and more shown off. Check them all out below:

We'll start with the product ad featuring celebrities endorsing the biggest brands on the planet, with some rather cool and out-there ads to sell you new products in 2025. We have Carl's Jr, Ritz Crackers, Ram Trucks, Bosch, Totino's, DoorDash, Ray-Ban, Uber Eats, Little Caesers Pizza, Oikos, Hellmann's, Mountain Dew, Sketchers, Pringles, Reese's, Instacart, Squarespace, NerdWallet, and Coffee Mate with trailers at Super Bowl 2025.

Now, onto the movie trailers... where we get some slightly deeper, and sometimes some far longer movie trailers to some of the biggest movies hitting theaters this year. We get a better look at Marvel's Thunderbolts* (yeah, the astericks is meant to be there), as well as Captain America: Brave New World (which opens on February 14).

Scarlett Johansson joins the cast in Jurassic World Rebirth, with the 60-second tease of the new movie hitting Super Bowl 2025, and the movie hitting theaters on July 2.

One of the big trailers that I was looking forward to was Tom Cruise's last outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. It looks great, and drops into theaters on May 23.

Disney has its live-action Lilo & Stitch at the Super Bowl, with no ad but we did see a CG Stitch running across the football stadium, seeing refs and security scurrying around trying to catch him.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$577.20 USD
$612.95 USD $489 USD
Buy
$689.9 USD
$670.99 USD -
Buy
$689 CAD
$749.99 CAD $1203.79 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$754.98 CAD $706.98 CAD
Buy
£514
£478.99 £560.99
Buy
$577.20 USD
$612.95 USD $489 USD
Buy
-
$929 AUD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles