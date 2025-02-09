Here are all the super expensive ads and movie trailers played during Super Bowl 2025

Here is every single ad and movie trailer tht aired during Super Bowl 2025: Thunderbolts, Jurassic World Rebirth, and the very last Mission: Impossible.

TL;DR: Super Bowl 2025 features high-profile product ads and movie trailers, including Captain America: Brave New World, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Celebrity-endorsed ads from brands like Carl's Jr, Ray-Ban, and Uber Eats are showcased. Scarlett Johansson stars in Jurassic World Rebirth, and Tom Cruise's final Mission: Impossible premieres May 23. Super Bowl 2025 features high-profile product ads and movie trailers, including Captain America: Brave New World, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Celebrity-endorsed ads from brands like Carl's Jr, Ray-Ban, and Uber Eats are showcased. Scarlett Johansson stars in Jurassic World Rebirth, and Tom Cruise's final Mission: Impossible premieres May 23.

Super Bowl 2025 is here and with it we have the infamous product spots and movie trailers, with the likes of the new Captain America: Brave New World, Jurassic World Rebirth, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and more shown off. Check them all out below:

We'll start with the product ad featuring celebrities endorsing the biggest brands on the planet, with some rather cool and out-there ads to sell you new products in 2025. We have Carl's Jr, Ritz Crackers, Ram Trucks, Bosch, Totino's, DoorDash, Ray-Ban, Uber Eats, Little Caesers Pizza, Oikos, Hellmann's, Mountain Dew, Sketchers, Pringles, Reese's, Instacart, Squarespace, NerdWallet, and Coffee Mate with trailers at Super Bowl 2025.

Now, onto the movie trailers... where we get some slightly deeper, and sometimes some far longer movie trailers to some of the biggest movies hitting theaters this year. We get a better look at Marvel's Thunderbolts* (yeah, the astericks is meant to be there), as well as Captain America: Brave New World (which opens on February 14).

Scarlett Johansson joins the cast in Jurassic World Rebirth, with the 60-second tease of the new movie hitting Super Bowl 2025, and the movie hitting theaters on July 2.

One of the big trailers that I was looking forward to was Tom Cruise's last outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. It looks great, and drops into theaters on May 23.

Disney has its live-action Lilo & Stitch at the Super Bowl, with no ad but we did see a CG Stitch running across the football stadium, seeing refs and security scurrying around trying to catch him.