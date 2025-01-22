Lenovo's portable SSD that's shaped like a grenade will be a talking point at airport security

Lenovo has a novel idea for an external SSD that's shaped like a grenade, although clearly this design choice is a potentially troublesome one for travelers.
It's not difficult to imagine that this could be problematic at airport security, where the drive is going to, well, look like a grenade when going through the luggage scanning process. Which could lead to a request to 'step aside' for the owner, and a subsequent grilling from the security personnel on duty, and ensuing delay.
It's also possible that just like toy guns, a grenade-shaped portable drive might be misunderstood in a broader way, outside of the airport, leading to trouble with the authorities in one way or another.
All in all, it seems a questionable idea, especially in the case of a portable SSD which you might want to take with you with some regularity when traveling.
The Lenovo 'Savior Tactical Mobile SSD' is a crowdfunding project and it has just reached its target goal.
Aside from the controversial design, it's a USB 3.2 drive, and as Tom's Hardware - which spotted this - points out, the cost is Y599 (around $80). As the tech site notes, assuming the product is based on the existing Lenovo Legion (Savior in China) external SSD, it'll have a 1TB capacity with data transfers of up to 1,050MB/s.
We're told that the design is based on a big hit move over in China, namely Operation Dragon (which is alternatively called Operation Leviathan or Operation Hadal in other countries).