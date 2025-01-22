All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Lenovo's portable SSD that's shaped like a grenade will be a talking point at airport security

The Lenovo 'Savior Tactical Mobile SSD' is a crowdfunded project that's just hit its goal, but seems like a very unwise idea in many ways.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Lenovo's new grenade-shaped external SSD, a successful crowdfunding project that just hit its funding goal, is likely to cause trouble at airport security for obvious reasons. Priced at around $80, it offers a 1TB capacity and data transfers of up to 1,050MB/s. The design is inspired by a popular Chinese movie, we're told.

Lenovo has a novel idea for an external SSD that's shaped like a grenade, although clearly this design choice is a potentially troublesome one for travelers.

2

314 buyers have currently supported Lenovo's SSD and the crowdfunding target has already been exceeded (Image Credit: Lenovo)

It's not difficult to imagine that this could be problematic at airport security, where the drive is going to, well, look like a grenade when going through the luggage scanning process. Which could lead to a request to 'step aside' for the owner, and a subsequent grilling from the security personnel on duty, and ensuing delay.

It's also possible that just like toy guns, a grenade-shaped portable drive might be misunderstood in a broader way, outside of the airport, leading to trouble with the authorities in one way or another.

All in all, it seems a questionable idea, especially in the case of a portable SSD which you might want to take with you with some regularity when traveling.

The Lenovo 'Savior Tactical Mobile SSD' is a crowdfunding project and it has just reached its target goal.

Aside from the controversial design, it's a USB 3.2 drive, and as Tom's Hardware - which spotted this - points out, the cost is Y599 (around $80). As the tech site notes, assuming the product is based on the existing Lenovo Legion (Savior in China) external SSD, it'll have a 1TB capacity with data transfers of up to 1,050MB/s.

We're told that the design is based on a big hit move over in China, namely Operation Dragon (which is alternatively called Operation Leviathan or Operation Hadal in other countries).

NEWS SOURCES:mactivity.lenovo.com.cn, tomshardware.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

