Intel showcases a monstrous naked-eye 3D gaming handheld at CES 2025

Intel has unveiled the Sunday Dragon handheld, announced in November 2024, featuring the company's Lunar Lake iGPU.

The gaming handheld market has exploded since Valve's Steam Deck and AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which debuted in the ASUS ROG Ally. But now a new competitor has emerged and Intel is powering it.

At CES 2025 Intel had at its suite the new device called "Sunday Dragon," which spawned out of a collaboration between Intel and Tencent. The Sunday Dragon features an 11-inch display, and is the largest gaming handheld I have ever had the privellege of holding. While the size is certainly eye-catching it's not the most differentiating factor as the Sunday Dragon comes with "naked-eye 3D" technology, which has been coupled by an "image interlacing algorithm".

The Sunday Dragon sports the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, which is one of the higher end chips within the Lunar Lake lineup. Additionally, the perculliar device features the Arc 140V iGPU, which puts it up against the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and the soon-to-be-released AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme handhelds. As for the physical design of the Sunday Dragon, Tencent has equipped the device with magnetically removeable controllers, similar to the rumored Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch 2, a docking point for accessories, a simple switch to dance between 2D and 3D gaming, a built in kickstand for desktop use.

Unfortunately, Intel wasn't able to inform me when the Tencent Sunday Dragon will be available to purchase, or how much it will be when it's finally out. However, since it was revealed at CES 2025 it's likely we will see the Sunday Dragon appear on the market this year, where it will likely challenge competing gaming handhelds such as the MSI Claw 8 AI+, which is priced at $899.

