Global Giveaway: Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9

ID-Cooling FX360 INF

The ID-Cooling FX360 INF is designed for high-performance gaming and demanding computing tasks. With its 360mm radiator, three quiet 120mm fans, and a GEN 7 pump, it offers excellent heat dissipation, handling up to 350W TDP. It provides top-tier cooling for Intel platforms and delivers solid performance on AMD systems as well. Despite its powerful cooling capabilities, it remains impressively quiet-running at just 32dB during normal use and only reaching 48dB under heavy load. Thanks to its long tubing and easy installation hardware, it fits smoothly into almost any build. Plus, the ARGB infinity mirror on the pump and fans adds a stylish touch, making your rig look as good as it performs.

ID-Cooling FROZN A620 ARGB

The ID-Cooling FROZN A620 Black is all about performance without the noise. It cools like a champion while staying surprisingly quiet. Its sleek all-black design, complemented by ARGB lighting along the edges of the heatsink and fans, creates a bold and modern look. Every detail is well thought out, from the top cover to the copper base. Installation is a breeze, and at just 155mm tall, it fits in most cases as long as your RAM isn't too tall. All in all, it's one of the best black dual-tower coolers around, offering solid cooling and a stylish design at a great price.

ID-Cooling FROZN A620 Pro SE

The ID-Cooling FROZN A620 Pro SE features a dual-tower design with two PWM fans for efficient heat dissipation. With six 6mm copper heat pipes, it quickly pulls heat away from the CPU and transfers it to the heatsink for top-notch cooling. The sleek, all-black design blends seamlessly into most cases, especially those with dark interiors. At 157mm tall, it fits comfortably in most tower cases. The fans keep things quiet, with a max noise level of just 27.2dB(A). It's the perfect choice for anyone who wants both excellent cooling performance and a clean, stylish look.

