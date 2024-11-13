All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

Apple slated to release a smart-home wall-mounted display early next year

Apple is preparing to launch a new smart home device that is designed to control various applications and complete tasks on its own through AI.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is reportedly developing a new smart home device that combines features of an iPad and a HomePod, described as a "smart home screen." This device will have touchscreen capabilities, allowing users to control various smart home applications from one central hub. It will feature Apple Intelligence for autonomous task completion and is expected to be about the size of two stacked iPhones with a 6.

At the end of last month, Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman teased that Apple is working on a new device designed to add some intelligence to your home.

2

According to Gurman, the new smart home device will blend an iPad and a HomePod, and is described as a "smart home screen." The new device will have touchscreen capabilities and be tuned to enable users to control various applications from one device, making the smart home screen a proverbial command station for all things "smart" in a user's home.

Additionally, the new smart home device will be able to complete tasks on its own through Apple Intelligence, which, according to Gurman, will be the main feature Apple will use to sell the upcoming product. As for what it will look like, Gurman says he has heard it's much smaller than what is probably being anticipated by those interested as the new product is approximately the size of two stacked iPhones in a horizontal orientation or about a 6-inch screen, but in a square shape.

Located above the screen is a camera, and below it is a circular stand that is reminiscent of the iMac G4, which was released in 2002. Moreover, the new smart home device will come with two rechargeable batteries and built-in speakers. Furthermore, the new product will come with its own operating system that will come with iPad-like features such as FaceTime, Notes, and Calendar. Lastly, Apple is expected to launch a premium variant of the smart home device that will come with a robotic arm.

