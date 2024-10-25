OpenAI senior safety staffer leaves company to write unbiased warning about coming AI

OpenAI has suffered yet another blow, as a senior staffer in the company's AGI Readiness team, a team dedicated to advising OpenAI on the impact of the powerful AI models it's creating and how ready the world is for them, has left the company. This was promptly followed by a warning published to the former OpenAI's staffer's Substack account.

The former OpenAI senior staffer is Miles Brundage, who, as of Friday this week, will no longer be working at OpenAI's AGI Readiness team. For those that don't know, AGI stands for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which is the description of an AI model with the same level of cognitive abilities as a human across all fields. This level of sophistication has yet to be fully achieved, but given the potential impact of such a system coming online or potentially falling into the wrong hands, guardrail teams such as the AGI Readiness team were formed.

However, Brundage states in his post that OpenAI has "gaps" in its readiness policy, but they aren't alone in this problem as every other AI lab also does. According to Brundage, OpenAI, and any other AI company, along with the world, isn't ready for AGI. Additionally, the post by the former OpenAI staffer revealed his departure triggered a complete disbanding of the AGI Readiness team, which comes at a time when OpenAI is attempting an internal restructuring into a for-profit business.