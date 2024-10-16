NVIDIA's DLSS weekly update includes MechWarrior 5: Clans and a stunning Final Fantasy 16 PC

MechWarrior 5: Clans, from developer Piranha Games, is a new single-player and co-op story-driven game in the iconic PC gaming franchise. Built using the latest Unreal Engine 5 technology, the game launches this week - October 17, to be exact - with support for NVIDIA Reflex, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLSS Frame Generation.

Like all great MechWarrior titles, you can customize your BattleMech to support various tactics and battlefield strategies. The fact that it features a dynamic cinematic standalone campaign with support for up to five players to tackle it in co-op as they take control of Clan Smoke Jaguar sounds like a must-play for fans of the series.

Also out this week, on the same day, is Stormind Games and Saber Interactive's A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a new single-player horror adventure based in the same universe as the A Quiet Place movies. With aliens using sound alone to hunt down and exterminate humanity, it's an excellent premise for a video game adaptation.

In the game, you take control of "a young woman who must endure a treacherous apocalypse in the midst of interpersonal family conflicts," with a presentation that follows a similar flashback and flashforward structure as seen in the films.

Rounding out the DLSS announcements this week, the indie Lovecraftian first-person shooter Forgive Me Father 2 has added DLSS 3 and DLAA support to boost performance and improve the game's visuals. As someone who played and enjoyed the original, this is probably something I'll pick up when the game exits Early Access on October 24.

Finally, pun intended, NVIDIA took time in its weekly DLSS address to showcase a stunning Final Fantasy XVI PC mod from the Australian-based TAG Mods. Created as part of a promotion to celebrate the PC launch of Square Enix's latest RPG epic, the PC is modeled after the franchise's iconic Ifrit, the recurring Fire-elemental summon that first appeared in Final Fantasy III in 1990.

Calling this a PC doesn't do it justice; it's more like a statue or incredible sculpture that just so happens to light up and feature a GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB MASTER GPU inside. Apparently, it's valued at $10,000 Australian dollars, which is a lot of dollarydoos - around $6,700 USD.