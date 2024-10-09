All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Roblox responds to controversial claims, says its metrics are sound

Roblox has delivered an official statement refuting the recent controversial claims made by Hindenburg Research, says that its player metrics are sound.

Roblox responds to controversial claims, says its metrics are sound
Published
2 minutes read time

Roblox Corp. has responded to claims made by Hindenburg Research that its metrics, including daily active users (DAUs), have been exaggerated.

Roblox responds to controversial claims, says its metrics are sound 1
3

A new lengthy report from Hindenburg Research alleges, among other things, that Roblox Corp. has drastically inflated a number of key metrics with its mega-hit games-as-a-platform title. Hindenburg, who is a known activist short-seller, has compiled data that alleges a portion of Roblox's reported playtime and daily active users (DAUs) are actually from bots.

Now Roblox has issued their own response, opening with: "The financial claims made by Hindenburg are misleading. The authors are short sellers and have an agenda irrespective of the substance of Roblox's business model and results."

Activist short-selling in its own right is a controversial trading practice. These groups will pressure management and release negative research reports presumably in the efforts of reducing share value, and once shares drop, these groups swoop in to buy shares and sell short said shares.

Roblox responds to controversial claims, says its metrics are sound 12
3

In its statement, Roblox clarifies how it calculates DAUs and its internal metrics. This information is disclosed on every quarterly 10-K SEC report issued out by the company.

The reports also freely acknowledge that bots are a part of the metrics and that Roblox Corp. takes proactive measures to detect these accounts and remove them from their service, and from the metrics themselves:

"Because DAUs measure account activity and an individual user may actively use our platform within a particular day on multiple accounts for which that individual registered, our DAUs are not a measure of unique individuals accessing Roblox.

"Additionally, if undetected, fraud and unauthorized access to our platform may contribute, from time to time, to an overstatement of DAUs.

"In many cases, fraudulent accounts are created by bots to inflate user activity for a particular developer's content on our platform, thus making the developer's experience (which refer to the titles that have been created by developers) or other content appear more popular than it really is. We strive to detect and minimize fraud and unauthorized access to our platform."

Photo of the product for sale

Roblox Action Collection - Series 7 Mystery Figure 1 -Pack [Includes 1 Exclusive Virtual Items]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2024 at 2:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:s27.q4cdn.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles