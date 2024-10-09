Amazon praises Throne and Liberty player count after its first week of release

The newly released MMORPG Throne and Liberty developed by NCSOFT and published by Amazon Games has amassed millions of players in its first week.

Amazon released New Word on September 29, 2021 and after amassing a big player base of more than 900,000 concurrent players on Steam, the MMORPG eventually fell off as there was a lack of end-game content to satisfy hungry players, among other reasons.

Currently, New World averages less than 10,000 concurrent players on Steam, and at the same time, a year ago, it had more than 50,000 concurrent Steam players. Unfortunately, this is a common curse of MMORPGs, but the failure of New World didn't dissuade Amazon from having another attempt at the notoriously difficult gaming genre, as Amazon Games recently published Throne and Liberty, an MMORPG developed by NCSOFT.

A new article published on the Amazon Games website reveals Throne and Liberty has already amassed more than 3 million registered players, with 24 million hours played in the game, and 11 million hours watched on Twitch. According to Vice President for Amazon Games, Christoph Hartmann, "Bringing THRONE AND LIBERTY to players around the world has been a huge shared undertaking by our team and our friends at NCSOFT, and we're so pleased to see the results as players join the game. We're only getting started, and we have a series of updates planned including our first castle siege coming soon."

For comparison sake, Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play game with some pay-to-win elements, which is different from New World, which is priced at $30. Throne and Liberty didn't launch to the same reception as New World, as Amazon Games' new MMORPG maxed out at 336,000 concurrent Steam players versus New World's 900,000.

